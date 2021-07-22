Drone secret leaker Daniel Hale claims he was exposing Obama’s false statements.

A former Air Force intelligence analyst claims that his guilt about his role in attacks prompted him to reveal classified information about the US drone program to a reporter.

Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, pled guilty to breaking the Espionage Act by leaking top-secret documents and will be sentenced by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Tuesday.

From the Alexandria Jail, Hale handwrote 11 pages of a personal story about his guilt for assisting in the tracking of Afghani residents who were then executed. Following the viewing of gruesome videos of people killed in part as a result of his work, Hale said his conscience compelled him to share top-secret information with an investigative reporter shortly after he left the military, including the fact that the drone program was not as adept at avoiding civilian deaths as the government claimed.

Hale remarked, “Not a day goes by that I don’t question the basis for my conduct.”

When Hale was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012, his duty was to track cellphone signals of suspected enemy soldiers, according to him. He described his astonishment at how drone strikes often kill their targets while they go about their regular lives, rather than on a traditional battlefield, and often mistakenly kill innocent people.

In court papers filed Thursday, Hale’s lawyers requested for a 12-to-18-month term, which is below sentencing standards, arguing that Hale acted with altruistic purposes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.