Drone drops package with drugs and tobacco intended for prison on school grounds.

According to officials, a package containing tobacco and marijuana that was recently dropped from a drone into a school was actually intended for a Virginia prison.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia stated it received a report from the Brunswick Academy on Monday at 8:24 a.m. local time, stating that “a suspicious item was on school grounds.”

The sheriff’s office claimed in a Facebook post that an investigation found the package was dropped by a drone at roughly 5:40 a.m., after a witness reported seeing a drone land on the school grounds around that time.

According to authorities, the witness saw a “small dark colored automobile come into the school parking lot and grab the drone” immediately after the drone landed on the school grounds.

Authorities said the package contained “several lbs. of marijuana and tobacco, as well as three cellphones and a USB-C to lightning converter” when it was delivered to the sheriff’s office.

The item “was meant to be dropped at the adjacent property of the Lawrenceville Correctional Center, which is owned by a private firm named The GEO Group,” according to the sheriff’s office’s inquiry into the incident.

Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts told This website that the sheriff’s office was summoned to assist with the investigation because the item was dropped outside of the jail facility. According to Roberts, the prison has had “dozens” of such drone instances in the past, but the sheriff’s office is only contacted if the event occurs outside of the prison grounds.

Roberts hypothesized that the drone may have had a “mechanical fault” that caused it to crash on the school grounds with the delivery.

“It’s like something you’d see in Hollywood, like one of these sitcoms or one of these jail movies, and you think to yourself, ‘Well, that’s not reality,’” Roberts told WRIC in Virginia.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, according to Roberts, has passed the case on to the Virginia Department. This is a condensed version of the information.