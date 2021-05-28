Drew Lock of the Broncos struggles with his mask due to his chiseled jaw.

Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos made the internet laugh after he struggled to put on a face mask due to his incredibly sculpted jawline.

When a camera caught the quarterback wrestling with his COVID mask on the sidelines, he was 24 years old.

The NFL’s official TikTok page posted the short video with the message, “Honestly relatable.”

Lock, a Missouri native, tries to put on a standard-issue blue mask, but the strap snaps as he tries to pull it over his head.

“Oh!” he screams, slapping his jaw and proclaiming, “I got a strong set!”

He goes to get another, but the same thing happens again.

“Oh!” exclaims Lock, who had 16 touchdowns in the 2020 season. It’s the second time in a row.”

NFL @nfl

genuinely relatable #broncos #drewlock #micdup

NFL sound – original

Lock stands up and tries on a third mask, only to have the same thing happen again.

He announces, “God bless,” as he approaches over and says, “Hey, my mask broke again.”

Finally, he manages to keep the fourth mask intact, and says: “Got it.”

The clip showing the cavalcade of mishaps has been watched more than 26 million times since being uploaded yesterday.

Numerous people commented on Lock’s features, as Draft Kings said: “His ears are just too strong.”

Humanshark.007 wrote: “Say your jaw’s sharp without saying your jaw’s sharp.”

“Someone get this man a fabric mask,” Holly wrote.

While Huh suggested: “One ear at a time bro one ear at a time.”

TikToker joked: “This is why all the masks are sold out.”

And sympathizing, Kristen Mary Hause commented: “Sometimes you just have a bad mask day! I’ve been there.”

“We watched some of my old stuff, talked about some things I liked to do and then watched his stuff. … It was just a lot of football talk — quarterback talk.”

(via @denverpost)

— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 26, 2021

Likemyrecentpls found it hilarious, saying: “Am I the only one who’s laughing so much.”

And a few people noted Lock’s use of language, with Austin.Russo1999 writing: “My respect for Drew Lock when he said”God bless“.”

While Eric C. Scholzen added: “When you know you’re not supposed to swear, you revert to this.”

