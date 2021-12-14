Dozens of children are among the dead in Kentucky as searchers look for those who have gone missing.

Twelve children are among the scores of people killed in Kentucky when storms wreaked havoc, and rescuers are still looking for those who have gone missing.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated that the death toll from the storms had remained at 74, which he described as “excellent news.”

“The age range has become even more difficult. “We’ve lost Kentuckians ranging in age from 2 months to 98 years,” Beshear added. “Some people will never have the chance to live this life.” “12 of the 74 are children,” Beshear noted, “and there are undoubtedly more than 100 people still missing.” He claimed that several local and federal search and rescue missions are still looking for the missing residents.

The “mountain of waste” left behind by the storms, according to Beshear, has made it impossible for searches to find the missing. As the search activities continue, he added that the number of deaths could alter in the next days.

According to Beshear, approximately 400 Kentucky National Guard men have been activated to assist the state in recovering from the devastation.

Several tornadoes swept through Kentucky over the weekend, inflicting considerable damage and destruction. If confirmed by the National Weather Service, one tornado that passed through Mayfield was reported to have been on the ground for almost 220 miles, making it the longest continuous tornado in US history.

Beshear said on Monday that the tornado outbreak in Kentucky “will almost certainly be one of the most disastrous catastrophes in American history.” According to PowerOutage.US, over 20,000 people in Kentucky are still without power.

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund was established by Beshear to help individuals in need. He revealed on Tuesday that the charity had received over 800,000 donations totaling more than $9 million.

“Every penny will go toward helping these families,” Beshear stated. “There will be no administrative fee charged by the state.” President Joe Biden has signed a disaster designation for Kentucky, allowing the federal government to aid the state. On Monday, he announced that he will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to assess the damage.

“We’re going to finish this.” We’ll stay as long as it takes. This is a condensed version of the information.