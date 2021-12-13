Doug Ericksen: Who Is He? After contracting COVID, a state senator has been missing for weeks.

Doug Ericksen, a Republican state senator from Washington, has been gone for weeks after claiming to be receiving treatment in a Florida facility for COVID-19.

On November 11, Ericksen, 52, sent an email to his colleagues in the Seattle House and Senate informing them that he had tested positive during a trip to El Salvador, according to King5. He claimed he was suffering from a "severe case" of the illness.

According to a copy of the email obtained by the Seattle Times, he said, “I took a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID shortly after I arrived.”

“I’m unable to return home, and I believe it would be helpful for me to undergo an intravenous infusion of monoclonal antibodies (Regeneron). Although I have a doctor who can administer the IV, the product is not available in this country “In his statement, Ericksen also inquired as to whether anyone knew how to obtain the treatment for him.

Former state legislator Luanne Van Werven told The Bellingham Herald that Ericksen booked a flight from El Salvador to the United States shortly after sending the email. When he returned, the congressman stated he was brought to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to be treated with COVID-19, according to Van Werven.

Ericksen, she claimed, was in stable condition in the hospital.

No one has heard from the congressman since then, and his current state is unknown. He is no longer classified as a patient at the hospital, according to the publication.

When queried about Ericksen by The Herald on December 10, Van Werven replied she didn’t have any fresh information and that the best thing to do was contact Eriksen’s family. Other state politicians told the newspaper they didn’t know anything about Ericksen.

On December 10, Senate Secretary Brad Hendrickson told The Herald that Ericksen has not contacted the Senate administration.

“During the entire incident, we haven’t seen any communication from him,” Hendrickson added.

Ericksen was born and raised in Washington’s Whatcom County, where he currently serves in the Washington Senate. He has been a member of the state legislature since 1998, spending six years in the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate in 2010.

