‘Don’t Touch Me,’ Kyrsten Sinema gets confronted for the second time this month in an airport.

When accosted by a constituent in an airport, Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said, “Don’t touch me.” The incident, which was caught on camera, was the second time this month that the senator was challenged in an airport.

Sinema is accompanied by two other men through an airport in the beginning of the video. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” says a lady approaching Sinema’s left side. “Please don’t touch me,” Sinema begs as she turns to face the woman. After that, Sinema moves away from the woman.

“I did not touch you,” the woman says. “I know you’re meeting with hundreds of lobbyists and chatting with corporate donors about the package,” she says to Sinema. The package is most likely referring to the Democrats’ “human infrastructure” plan, which is now pending in Congress. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both Democrats, have been delaying the bill’s passage while exploring methods to cut its overall cost.

Sinema is approached by a woman who asks, “How many times will you meet with members of the public? How many times have you met with constituents in the past to negotiate bills like this?” “Sorry about this,” Sinema says to the man she’s with, ostensibly referring to the woman who continues to speak while Sinema ignores her. When it comes to being an elected person, such encounters are “par for the course,” according to Sinema’s escort.

The woman persists in her inquiry, “Why aren’t you meeting with my constituents, my family? Next week, I can arrange for them to meet with you. Every year, the weather in Arizona gets hotter and hotter. We’re setting new records… People are in pain. Your constituents are suffering as a result of your actions. What are your plans for dealing with climate change?” “Next week in Glasgow could be the final chance,” the woman says as Sinema turns to board an escalator, referring to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021, which begins on October 31.

“Senator, please respond. My home, my family, “The woman begs for mercy. “We’re from Tucson, Arizona. We’re members of the public.” Sinema then walks up the escalator, leaving the woman behind her, speechless.

