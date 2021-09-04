‘Don’t hide behind fine print,’ Biden tells insurance companies to cover Ida’s damages.

When it comes to paying individuals what they’re owed for damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, President Joe Biden has warned insurance firms working with Louisiana property owners not to “hide behind the fine print and technicalities.”

“I’m writing to private insurance companies to tell them not to hide behind fine text and technicalities. Pay your customers what you owe them, cover interim housing costs in the event of a national calamity, and assist those in need. That’s what we should all be doing right now,” Biden said in remarks made on Friday afternoon in LaPlace, Louisiana.

Biden stated earlier in his address that certain insurance companies may deny coverage and limit help unless homeowners are subject to a mandatory evacuation order issued by municipal or state governments. Biden noted that many Louisiana parishes originally issued strong voluntary evacuation orders. Because a hurricane moves so quickly, many people didn’t have enough time to make that order mandatory,” he added.

He said, “No one fled this murderous storm because they were searching for a vacation or a road trip.” “So, people, they abandoned their homes because they felt compelled to do so in order to avoid death. That isn’t something you can do on your own.”

According to CNBC, the insurance companies Allstate and USAA have agreed to cover extra living expenses for Louisiana clients. In the next days, more insurers are expected to follow suit.

On August 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, causing damage to houses, businesses, hospitals, and schools, as well as flooding in several locations. Many local grocery stores are still closed as of September 3, many communities lack safe drinking water, and residents are experiencing temperatures of 80 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside. According to Reuters, some government officials have advised residents who have fled not to return home just yet.

According to Karen Clark & Company, a disaster risk modeling organization, insurers may have to pay up to $18 billion in damages. Damage to automobiles, dwellings, commercial and industrial properties, but not boats, offshore assets, or losses under the National Flood Insurance Program, is included in the firm’s assessment.

Hurricane Ida’s winds were stronger than Hurricane Katrina’s in 2005, despite Katrina’s larger size.

Hundreds of residents around the US southern shore are still suing insurance companies a year after Hurricane Katrina hit, claiming that their lawful claims were wrongly refused, according to NPR. This is a condensed version of the information.