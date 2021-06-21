Donovan Crowl’s mother weeps as she criticizes Trump for abandoning her son.

One of the Capitol rioters’ mother estimates her son might serve up to 20 years in prison and would be 70 years old when he gets released. During a CNN interview on Sunday, JoAnn Rowe, who is recuperating from leukemia, was wobbly and tearful. She also said that former President Donald Trump “doesn’t care” about those who “stormed the Capitol” in support of him.

Donovan Crowl, a former marine who was one of the uniformed men who attacked the Capitol on January 6, is Rowe’s son. Rowe said she finds it difficult to believe her son did what he did, but even more difficult to believe Trump “hasn’t acknowledged him since he left the White House.”

Rowe said of her son, “I love the person he used to be, but I loathe the person he is today.” “He isn’t my son, and I still find it difficult to believe he did what he did. If he is sentenced to 20 years in prison, he will be 70 years old when he is released. Trump seems unconcerned with the folks that stormed the Capitol in support of him. He doesn’t give a damn about him. Since he left the White House, he hasn’t addressed him.”

Crowl is a member of the Oath Keepers, an Ohio-based far-right militia group made up mostly of former cops, military personnel, and first responders. Oath Keepers was one of many far-right organizations that launched a demonstration against the 2020 Presidential Election certification, in which Congress was present to pronounce Joe Biden the winner over Trump.

Outside the Capitol, supporters waved Trump and American flags. The mob grew restless, and they breached four lines of police defense to eventually penetrate the Capitol while Congress was in session. Vice President Mike Pence was brought to safety within the building after members of the House and Senate were evacuated.

The rioters marched up and down the Capitol halls, into members’ offices, and finally into the Senate chamber.

Inside the premises, the rioters took selfies, looted offices, and caused mayhem. In total, 120 people have been arrested, and four people have died as a result of the incident.

Despite this, Congress reconvened and approved the results. This is a condensed version of the information.