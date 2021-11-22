Donors to the Democratic Party are on hold while the party debates whether to focus on race in 2022.

Dazed donors are among those taking stock of where the Democratic Party is and where it’s headed in the aftermath of the Virginia governor’s election catastrophe that sent shockwaves through the party.

Some, on the other hand, are so dissatisfied that they are delaying or canceling their contributions to a party that will need all of the resources it can gather to fend off a Republican comeback in 2022.

According to The Washington Newsday, one Democratic donor who has been a consistent presence since the Obama administration has told associates that he will only participate in local politics in the swing state where he lives from now on, and will be “out” of national politics for the foreseeable future.

A source remarked, “He’s done.” “Right now, he’s done with politics in general.” Some Democrats who work with donors say that as the holidays approach, everyone is tired of politics, especially donors who are asked to contribute to election campaigns and then have to deal with the consequences from embarrassing losses.

However, the announcement of the departing donor follows a November New York Times report that hedge fund executive Donald Sussman is deferring his payments to the Party until it passes voting rights legislation.

Sussman is a big Democratic donor who contributed $21 million to the top Democratic super PAC Priorities USA in 2016 and nearly $50 million to candidates and campaigns throughout Trump’s presidency.

The funders’ reservations come at a critical time for Democrats, with President Joe Biden’s support rating at an all-time low.

In a recent CNN piece titled “History says Biden and Democrats won’t recover by the midterms,” data reporter Harry Enten argued that the GOP having any kind of generic ballot advantage at this point in a midterm cycle was extremely unusual, with the few historical analogies pointing to a Republican “wave” next year.

With voting rights legislation and Republicans’ use of critical race theory pushing the issue of race to the forefront, Democrats are looking at how they might enhance their messaging for the 2022 midterm elections.

“For the past 50 years, the most committed Democratic voters have been Black voters, which is why this is. This is a condensed version of the information.