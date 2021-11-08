Donald Trump’s video of him hitting a child with a baseball has been viewed over one million times.

Last month, video of Donald Trump smacking a child in the head with a baseball while attending a World Series game went viral.

During the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Truist Park in Atlanta on October 31, a child asks the former president to sign his ball.

The baseball is then tossed to Trump, who requests a pen in order to autograph it.

Trump throws the ball into the crowd after signing it and looks to hit another child in the head by accident. The small youngster did not appear to have suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.

The video was first shared on TikTok by user loupastore27, who captioned it, “I got Mr. Trumps signatures at the World Series.” It has already been seen over 869,700 times.

Republican attorney Ron Filipkowski, who resigned from a Florida state commission in December 2020 in protest of the raid at the house of former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones, shared a condensed version of the video on Twitter.

Filipkowski’s video of the ball tossing incident has been seen over 229,400 times since its release.

@loupastore27

At the World Series, I acquired Mr. Trump’s autographs original sound – loupastore27

At the World Series, Trump tosses an autographed baseball and smacks a child in the head. pic.twitter.com/DNQmvFWKYH Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) is a Twitter user. 5 November 2021 In the comments section of the original TikTok video, a number of individuals applauded the clip.

“I support Biden, but this is fairly wholesome,” TikTok user Thaumi wrote.

“I don’t like Donald Trump and would never vote for him, but that’s a good experience and a cool thing to do regardless of who you are,” Jesse Dalton added.

Other videos that went viral in the aftermath of Trump’s appearance at Game 4 of the World Series include one of former First Lady Melania Trump giving a faded smile after looking at her husband in the stands, and another of the crowd singing “let’s go Brandon”—a new Republican catchphrase that has replaced the explicit “f**k Joe Biden.” This is a condensed version of the information.