Donald Trump’s request for an injunction against the judge’s own executive privilege ruling is denied.

On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed an injunction sought by former President Donald Trump, which would have overturned her prior judgment that he was not entitled to executive privilege.

“This court will not effectively reject its own logic in denying injunctive relief in the first place to provide injunctive relief today,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.

The former president claimed that he was able to utilize executive privilege to prevent the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack from getting White House papers connected to that day.

Judge Chutkan, on the other hand, decided on Tuesday that Trump no longer has the authority to exercise such a privilege because he is no longer president.

“[Trump’s] view that he has the authority to override the executive branch’s express intent appears to be based on the concept that his executive power ‘exists in perpetuity,'” Chutkan wrote on Tuesday. “However, presidents aren’t kings, and Plaintiff isn’t one.” After Chutkan’s denial of Trump’s injunction, his final hope would be for a federal appeals court to affirm his assertion of presidential privilege, which analysts say is highly unlikely.

