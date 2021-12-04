Donald Trump’s post-election rage prompted his general to issue a warning.

Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spent December 4 at the White House, attending meetings with the national security team and principals while fearing he’d be sacked. The whole national security leadership, as well as the line of command, had been disrupted.

Donald Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mike Esper, and a slew of other national security officials were fired or forced to resign, including the Pentagon chief of staff, undersecretaries for policy and intelligence, the director of the nuclear weapons program, the head of the cybersecurity agency, and a slew of deputies and assistant secretaries for defense and homeland security.

Gina Haspel, the director of the CIA, and Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, were also on the verge of being fired.

There was also significant public speculation that “the military” would intervene if Donald Trump refused to resign, leaving Milley to hold the line.

The general had provided an unflattering assessment of the state of the US armed forces just two days before, as pessimistic a view as any president’s top military adviser could openly express. Milley circumnavigated the globe in a virtual event to the liberal Brookings Institution in Washington, talking on the dangerous state of the world, as well as the advancement of technology and the changes that had occurred in the information society since he joined the military in 1980.

As expected—indeed, required—Milley stated that no one should underestimate the military’s strength and dedication.

He stated, “The United States military is a very powerful military.” “No one should ever confuse it for anything else: enemies, friends, or foes.” The military of the United States is extremely capable. “We are a force to be reckoned with.” While the US military had been engaged in “counterinsurgency warfare” in the Middle East for nearly two decades—the never-ending war on terror—China and Russia had updated their conventional forces, closing the gap. According to the general, China is now a military adversary on par with, if not greater than, Russia.

At the same time, Milley argued, the US was headed toward a “pretty limited footprint” in the world, one that was more dangerous.

