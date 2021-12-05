Donald Trump’s election fraud statement has a double negative, which raises eyebrows.

In a recent statement, Donald Trump used a double negative, which appeared to be aimed at those who back his ongoing election fraud claims.

“Anyone who doesn’t believe there was widespread electoral fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either extremely stupid or very corrupt,” the former president said in an email on Saturday.

Several of Trump’s critics responded with humorous tweets, pointing out that the double negative read as him taking aim at those who supported his frequent fraud charges.

“Anyone who doesn’t believe there was tremendous Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either extremely ignorant or very corrupt!” says President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/QFjeJHt2SP Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) (@realLizUSA) (@realLizUSA) (@realLiz 5th of December, 2021 George Conway, a founding member of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, which he has since left, seemed to take pleasure in pointing out Trump’s grammatical blunder.

“When you’re right, you’re right,” he remarked in a late Saturday tweet.

“Seriously, I normally don’t find it shocking when he says anything that’s not wrong, but no one—not even the former guy—can be completely correct all of the time,” Conway responded with a double-negative comment.

“Somebody should explain to Donald Trump what a double negative is,” Jon Cooper, the former Long Island campaign chair for Barack Obama, tweeted.

Jonathan Karl, ABC News’ top Washington correspondent, responded with a witty remark: “He [Trump] finally conceded.”

Trump’s administration has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Following the results of the 2020 presidential election, Trump has insisted that irregularities and extensive voting fraud were to blame for his defeat. There is no indication of significant anomalies that may have influenced the election outcome.

Last month, the former President issued a bullish statement in which he claimed that the “fake news media” had denigrated “the actual results” and volunteered to debate individuals about the election fraud allegations.

Despite the fact that county-wide audits have been requested across the United States, there has been no evidence to back assertions that massive voting fraud was the cause of final winner Joe Biden’s victory.

Republicans in Congress, on the other hand, have continued to accept Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations and have done so in the past. This is a condensed version of the information.