Donald Trump’s call not to vote in the 2024 midterm elections has left MAGA supporters perplexed.

A number of Trump supporters have questioned the former president’s comments that Republicans should not vote in the 2022 midterm elections or the 2024 presidential election unless the phony charges of voter fraud in the previous election are “fixed.”

Trump has maintained his false allegations that the election he lost to Vice President Joe Biden was rigged, despite the fact that there is no proof to back up his accusations 11 months after the election.

Trump issued the perplexing threat in a statement on Wednesday that his supporters should not vote in the two forthcoming elections unless the GOP can correct the GOP’s bogus accusations of widespread voting fraud.

“Republicans will not vote in 22 or 24 if we do not address the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have clearly and conclusively proven). It is the most critical thing that Republicans can accomplish “he stated

The message was extensively reposted on Telegram in a number of MAGA (Make America Great Again) and QAnon-linked channels, where users still believe Trump will be reinstated in the White House, even if he doesn’t want to run in 2024 when the false allegations of voter fraud are verified.

In response, a lot of people chastised Trump for asking his supporters not to vote in the next elections, claiming that this would effectively guarantee a Democratic victory.

“If we all simply ‘don’t vote,’ we have no chance in HELL and no room to complain about what happens next,” Telegram user April commented. “That’s simply playing into their hands. They want us to surrender! EVERYONE MUST VOTE!!” Another asked why people wouldn’t vote, referencing the QAnon concept that the Democratic Party is run by a secret network of satanic pedophiles.

“But what happens if we don’t cast our ballots? Is the evil cabal destined to rule forever? Do they just keep appointing the same people? What???” Marge Bowser enquired.

“Not voting is not just what Marxists want, it’s also idiotic no matter how crooked the system is,” Telegram user Ogit Zeri commented.

Others directly denounced Trump, with conspiracy theorists reportedly frustrated by the previous president’s unwillingness to prevent the alleged fraud from occurring. This is a condensed version of the information.