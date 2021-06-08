Donald Trump would not defend his children in court on his own dime—Mary Trump

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, refuted the concept that the former president would risk his life to keep his children out of legal problems.

She stated her uncle would expect his children to take the fall for him during an appearance on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Monday.

Mary Trump told Chris Cuomo, “What’s beneficial for him has always been his main calculus.” “That is, in fact, the only calculation he ever makes.”

“What would it mean to Donald Trump if they went after his kids?” Cuomo continued. Do you think that would improve his attitude? Is he willing to take one for his children?”

“No, he wouldn’t,” she stated emphatically. “I believe that if that happened, if prosecutors pursued his children, he would fully expect them to take a hit for him, to benefit him.”

“What he probably doesn’t realize is that’s not how it works,” she continued. You know, they always try to get people to flip so they can go after the bigger target. But Donald would never imagine in a million years that his children would do that, although I’m fairly sure they would. So, if that happens, it’ll be amazing because he’d never do anything to protect them unless it was at his expense.”

“How did you figure that out?” Cuomo had inquired.

“I’ve known him my whole life,” Mary Trump replied. “Unfortunately, during the last four or five years, I’ve had to scrutinize him quite closely.”

“This is someone who hasn’t changed in a long time. He doesn’t change, and, as you mentioned, he just cares about one thing: himself. That will never, ever change, no matter who stands in his way, no matter who is injured, even if it is his children.”

In May, the New York attorney general's office announced that its investigation into Trump's business empire would no longer be solely civil in nature.