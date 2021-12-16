Donald Trump was told not to put his FBI Director through a loyalty test.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On December 16, everyone in Washington seemed to breathe a sigh of relief when the situation was resolved and the Electoral College voting was completed.

Emily Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration, spoke with the Federal News Network. “I wasn’t selecting or certifying the presidential election winner. Instead, under the Presidential Transition Act, the administrator’s job is to figure out “what resources and services should be made available to the apparent successful candidate to assist in the case of a presidential transition.” “In her first public interview since the election, she remarked.

“The voting procedure provided in the Constitution clearly determines the true winner of the presidential election,” Murphy added, evidently relieved that her outsized role in the presidential race was done.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies stated on the same day that the official Inauguration ceremony would be held on January 20, 2021. The ceremony would be limited in live attendance due to COVID, but there was no longer any question regarding who would be sworn in.

The White House Counsel’s Office was also said to have “strongly” counseled President Donald Trump against firing FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom he had been criticizing. According to NBC News, the Counsel’s Office stated that such a dismissal risks “creating the image that a ‘loyalty test'” is required for a position that “has typically maintained independence from the White House.” The FBI declared that it would begin gathering intelligence and identifying, disrupting, and pursuing SolarWinds hackers.

Pfizer vaccines were starting to flow across the country and be readily available to health care providers as part of Operation Warp Speed, a COVID vaccine drive that many questioned. The Moderna vaccine was “very successful,” according to the Food and Drug Administration, and it was on pace to become the second to be approved for emergency use. Congressional officials also stated that a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package was close to being reached.

The country appeared to be returning to normalcy. Despite this, President Trump has not yet publicly surrendered the election. This is a condensed version of the information.