Donald Trump tried to sell his’stolen election’ narrative. The task at hand was to promote Republican candidates.

Donald Trump travelled to Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday, December 5 to speak at a rally in support of two Republican Senate candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. It was his first rally since the election, which took place a month ago.

The purpose of Trump’s visit to Georgia was to persuade people to vote in the runoff election on January 5, which will determine the balance of power in Washington. To keep their majority in Georgia, Republicans simply needed one victory. Democrats need a sweep in Georgia to produce a Senate split down the middle, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as President of the Senate and the tiebreaker vote.

Thousands of Georgians attended the gathering at Valdosta airport, mostly uncovered, not for the candidates, but for their president, the fighter, the fighter. When the senatorial candidates spoke briefly, chants of “fight for Trump” drowned them out.

The rally was a triumph for Trump, who was able to cement his ties with his supporters. It was a disaster for the Republican Party.

Following brief introductions of Loeffler and Perdue, Trump returned to his favorite topic, his fake story of a rigged election. "Just so you know, we won Georgia, and we won Florida, and we won a lot of places," the president continued. "Remember, we were supposed to lose Florida… They claim that if you win Florida and Ohio, you've never lost an election in history, so this has to be the first time, but the truth is that we've never lost an election. This election will be won by us." Trump accused Georgia of being crooked and said that ballots were coming from the roof and leather bags during his two-hour address. He urged everyone to vote, warning that no ballots should be thrown away and that the Georgia secretary of state had no idea "what the heck he's doing." And the crowd would scream "stop the steal" at every opportunity. "Simply put, you will determine whether or not your children will grow up in a socialist society."