Donald Trump slams the radical left for attempting to ‘cancel’ the election. 4th of July Holiday

At a rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, Donald Trump railed against attempts to “kill” the Fourth of July.

According to conservative news network Newsmax, on the night of the celebration, the former president promised that the country’s founders “would never be purged from history or canceled from our hearts.”

“We will commemorate 245 years of beautiful American Independence tomorrow: It will not be canceled, by the way,” Trump told the crowd at the “Save America” event on Saturday evening.

“We will teach young people around the country that George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Thomas Jefferson were all great men,” he added. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and John Hancock will be remembered as American heroes for the rest of their lives.”

Trump went on to say that if President Joe Biden and the “radical Democrats” get their way, Americans will be able to “say goodbye to the American dream.”

“You can kiss your suburbs, your Fourth of July, your BBQ, and the American dream goodbye if Biden and the radical Democrats get their way,” Trump added.

“The purpose for all of us here tonight is to maintain the legacy of July 4, 1776, and to defend our freedoms against the radical leftist movement that tries to obliterate our anniversary, damage our heritage, and destroy our precious country.”

“The Biden administration has launched an all-out assault on everything we like and value under Joe Biden and the left in just five months.”

Saturday’s event was Trump’s second campaign-style rally since leaving office, as he considers a presidential candidacy in 2024. The first was held last month in Ohio.

After his company, the Trump Organization, and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were indicted on tax-related charges on Thursday, he used it as an opportunity to lash out at New York prosecutors.

Prosecutors accused Trump’s corporation and Weisselberg of a “sweeping and brazen” 15-year tax fraud plot. Trump was not charged with any misconduct.

Weisselberg is accused of plotting to pay senior executives off the books, defrauding tax authorities. He and the Trump Organization’s lawyers both entered not guilty pleas.

“In New York, they’re doing what you’d see in a Third World country,” Trump remarked during the event on Saturday. This isn’t going to work for us. It has a communist feel about it. This is a condensed version of the information.