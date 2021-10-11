Donald Trump sends a birthday video to Ashli Babbitt, demanding “justice” for her death on 1/6.

In a video message shown at a memorial service on what would have been the 36-year-birthday, old’s former President Donald Trump honored the lady who was shot and killed during the January 6 disturbance at the Capitol as a “really amazing person.”

Trump expressed his support for Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, while also urging the Justice Department to restart an inquiry into her shooting by Capitol police officer Michael Byrd.

News2Share’s Ford Fischer, who live streamed the entire ceremony, released a video of Trump speaking to the small crowd at the “Texas Loves Ashli Babbitt” event on Sunday.

“Her memory will live on in our hearts for all time,” former President Trump said through pre-recorded video at the Ashli Babbitt birthday memorial.

“There was no cause for Ashli to die on that particular day. We must all demand that Ashli and her family receive justice “Trump stated his opinion. pic.twitter.com/goue5MWLNt October 11, 2021 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) “Please know that Ashli’s memory will live on in our hearts for all time,” Trump remarked to her family and friends.

“Ashli spent 14 years in the United States Air Force, where she worked as a security forces airman and eventually rose to the rank of senior airman. She defended our country all throughout the world, especially in Iraq, where she fought in the battle on terror.” ” When Ashli arrived at the United States Capitol on January 6, she was tragically shot and killed. Ashli’s birthday would have been today, so happy birthday!

“As we commemorate Ashli Babbitt’s life on this somber day, we reaffirm our calls for an impartial and non-partisan investigation into her death.

"I pledge my unequivocal support to Ashli's family and all who are calling for the Department of Justice to resume its investigation into her death on January 6th. All Americans are entitled to a fair trial, and you are entitled to justice." The Department of Justice said in April that Byrd would not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting on Babbitt.