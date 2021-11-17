Donald Trump reveals that as President, he lost billions of dollars.

Donald Trump has claimed that he lost billions of dollars while in office and that he “anticipated” it.

In an interview with MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, Trump claimed that he suffered enormous financial losses while in the White House, during which the two mostly discussed the widely debunked claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Lindell identified Trump as one of the few politicians that “has the people’s back,” whereas others make judgments based on their own agendas.

Trump responded by claiming that some high-profile Democrats make decisions in order to make money, whereas he willingly incurred a massive financial loss.

“Look at the money they make, they’re full-time politicians, [Nancy] Pelosi and all these folks [Maxine] Waters, [Barack] Obama,” Trump remarked. That was to be expected, and it was fine. “These folks made a lot of money as presidents,” he continued.

“Even if I’m willing to lose billions of dollars, if someone from Saudi Arabia stays in a suite one night for $600, or whatever it is, they’ll make like….I mean, it’s the most fantastic thing.” These people have amassed wealth, and many of them have amassed wealth. I was also ready.” Trump has not explained where his billions went during his four years as president. To avoid any potential conflicts of interest, he resigned from his firms before taking office, albeit the reins were handed over to a company owned by two of his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

Trump recently sold the lease of his flagship hotel in Washington, D.C., months after data published by the House Oversight Committee revealed it had lost more than $70 million during his presidency.

Trump then went on to tell Lindell that Democrats’ actions prove they “cheat on elections,” claiming that they can’t possible be popular with half of the country.

"I don't believe 50 percent of the people vote for them when they have things like no voter ID, defunding the police, open borders, sanctuary cities, and all of the other things they have." I believe they are deceitful.