Donald Trump refers to former Afghan President Hamid Karzai as a “total crook” who “got away with murder.”

Former President Donald Trump of the United States has labeled Afghanistan’s former President Ashraf Ghani a “total fraud” who “got away with murder.”

Trump made his remarks during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday night. As Trump prepared to withdraw US military troops from the region, Hannity questioned Trump about his relationships with Taliban commanders and the Afghan government.

First, Trump claimed to have held talks with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund. According to Trump, he told the Taliban leader that the troop withdrawal was contingent on “conditions.” Trump stated that if the Taliban harms any Americans or allies, the US will reply by striking the Taliban leader’s home town as well as other parts of Afghanistan.

Trump stated, “I wanted [the Taliban]to reach an agreement with the Afghan government.” “To be honest, I’ve never had a lot of faith in Ghani. I stated unequivocally that I thought he was a complete crook.”

Ghani, Trump continued, “spent all of his time wining and feeding our senators.” “The senators were in his pocket,” he claimed. One of the issues we faced was this. But I’ve never been fond of him… He was able to get away with murder in a variety of ways.”

Trump did not elaborate on how Ghani “got away with murder.”

Trump further claimed that when Ghani surreptitiously left Afghanistan last Sunday, he took cash with him. Trump’s suspicions were based on Ghani’s “lifestyle,” “properties,” and “where he lives,” according to Trump.

Trump’s claim that Ghani stole money could have come from Russia’s embassy in Kabul. According to the embassy, Ghani and his entourage left with “four cars loaded of money,” according to the Russian news agency RIA. The Russian government has now granted the country’s new Taliban rulers “political support,” according to the Taliban.

Ghani is now evading capture at an undisclosed location. As the Taliban’s Islamic extremist military forces took control of Kabul, he fled his homeland. Later, Ghani claimed that he left to avert greater violence and bloodshed from people who could have defended his government.

According to The New York Times, Saad Mohseni, the owner of one of Afghanistan’s most famous television stations, Ghani will be remembered as a traitor. This is a condensed version of the information.