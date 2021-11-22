Donald Trump Reacts to Waukesha Parade Incident, Calling It “Very Sick”

Former President Donald Trump has sent a statement in response to the fatal car accident that occurred during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

“The entire world is witnessing the catastrophe in Waukesha, Wisconsin; it is sad, horrifying, and incredibly sick!” In a statement posted early Monday, Trump stated.

“My heart breaks for the inhabitants of this wonderful, lovely, and hardworking community. We must uncover solutions to this heinous murder and put an end to such violent and despicable crimes in the future. Waukesha, I’m with you, and I’ll always be!” “The entire world is watching the horror that just occurred in Waukesha, Wisconsin; it is heartbreaking, horrific, and very sick!” said President Donald J. Trump. My heart aches for the residents of this wonderful, lovely, and hardworking community. We need to figure out what’s going on… pic.twitter.com/yFxUNTPtq4 Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) (@realLizUSA) (@realLizUSA) (@realLiz 22nd of November, 2021 At roughly 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, an SUV drove over barricades and smashed into people at the holiday parade.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Waukesha, at least five people have died and more than 40 more have been injured. “However, these figures may alter as we gather more information,” the post said.

Some members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were among the dead, according to a post on the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies’ Facebook page early Monday.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade, putting smiles on people’s faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” according to the post. “The Grannies that died were highly passionate. Their eyes twinkled with delight… the joys of becoming a grandmother. They were the ‘glue’ that kept us all together.” Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said during a press conference Sunday night that the SUV involved in the incident had been discovered and that a “person of interest” had been apprehended. He stated that there was no further threat to the community, but he did not provide any information about the individual or a probable purpose.

However, NBC News identified the guy in arrest on Monday as Darrell Brooks, 39, citing five law enforcement authorities. Brooks has not been charged with any crime in relation to the event that occurred on Sunday, and police have not recognized him. This is a condensed version of the information.