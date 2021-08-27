Donald Trump mistook ISIS-K for ISIS-X, then predicted that things would get worse.

Former US President Donald Trump referred to the Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K in Afghanistan as “ISIS-X” on Thursday, and warned that the situation will worsen following the terrorist group’s attacks in Kabul.

On Thursday, the organization was responsible for two fatal attacks at a security checkpoint near Kabul’s Hami Karzai International Airport. The strikes killed 13 American service members and at least 60 Afghans, making it the worst day for American troops since August 2011.

ISIS stands for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, while the “K” refers for Khorasan, a historical territory in Afghanistan and Pakistan known as Greater Khorasan. ISIS-K is primarily composed of Afghans and Pakistanis, some of whom were once members of the Taliban but defected after the death of the Taliban’s founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar, in 2013, and formed their own breakaway group.

“[The Taliban] are a formidable opponent. But now they can be much better because they have the best equipment in the world, and they don’t know what to do with it,” Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News.

“They’ll put it up for sale on the open market. But we delivered it to these folks, and ISIS-X, as you know, destroyed the ISIS caliphate completely. We took it out in Syria and Iraq, and now they have a new ISIS called ISIS-X, which is made up of Taliban members who are considerably more violent because they don’t like how the Taliban is behaving because they aren’t vicious enough.”

The former president slammed the Biden administration for its “stupidity” in handling the Afghanistan pullout. Before making the gaffe again, he rectified himself by referring to ISIS-K.

“So this is much more savage Taliban warriors, and we’re employing the Taliban and giving them lists of Americans, so you just knock on the house, grab them, and take them out. This country has never seen foolishness like this before, and we are in serious trouble. Our country is under grave danger. And it’ll just get worse,” Trump predicted.

That was stated by the former Republican president. This is a condensed version of the information.