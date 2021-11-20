Donald Trump makes a strong case for a presidential run in 2024, despite the fact that multiple polls show him beating Vice President Joe Biden.

Former President Donald Trump has once again stated that he intends to run for President in 2024, despite the fact that many recent polls show him beating Vice President Joe Biden.

After taking office in January with a popularity rating of more than 50%, Biden’s poll numbers have plummeted in subsequent months. Despite the fact that the Biden administration has been beset by crises over the last year, recent polls suggest Donald Trump would defeat the current president if a presidential election were held today.

After spending a few minutes criticizing Biden’s ideas, Trump was asked about his future political ambitions during a Friday evening interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“Are you, Mr. President, the one who will save the country after Biden?” Ingraham enquired.

Trump said, “Well, let me just say it this way.” “I love our nation,” he continued, “and I believe a lot of people are going to be very happy.”

Trump’s official spokesperson Liz Harrington also tweeted the remark after the interview.

Trump floated the notion of facing Biden in 2024 during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February.

“I may even decide to beat them for a third time,” the former president remarked, spreading bogus claims that the 2020 race was “rigged” in Biden’s favor. Over the last year, he has made a number of similar assertions.

Several prominent Trump supporters, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon and former aide Jason Miller, have stated repeatedly that they anticipate Trump will run for president again in 2024.

“I believe President Trump will run again in 2024.” Miller told Fox Business in early October, “At least that is my hope.”

Trump is open to running again in the next presidential election, according to Harrington, who told The Washington Newsday in September. "President Trump is sincerely concerned about the country and its future."