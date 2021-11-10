Donald Trump Loses Bid to Withhold White House Records on January 6th Committee Live Updates:

Donald Trump’s plea to conceal important information, including call records, from the House committee investigating the January 6 disturbance was denied by a federal judge.

Late Friday night, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan concluded that Congress had a public interest case to seek data that could expose important information about the former president’s supporters’ violent insurgency on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s records will now be turned over to the committee by Friday, according to the National Archives, which has subpoenaed some of Trump’s former personnel. His lawyers reacted quickly, promising to challenge the decision – a case that will almost certainly end up before the Supreme Court.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…