Donald Trump leads the GOP field in 2024 by more than 30 points, with DeSantis in second.

According to a recent poll, the majority of Republicans would vote for Donald Trump in the presidential primary in 2024 if he ran again.

According to a poll released Tuesday by the John Bolton Super PAC, 46% of prospective general election voters endorse Trump as the party’s nominee, the greatest level of support of any potential presidential candidate polled by more than 30 points.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second with 13% of the vote. Republicans have complimented DeSantis for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, as Florida was one of the first states to ease prohibitions.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third in the hypothetical poll, with 6% of potential voters supporting him.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio all received 5% of the vote. Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota received 1% of the vote, while Missouri Rep. Josh Hawley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott received none.

Twenty-one percent of those polled indicated they weren’t sure who they’d vote for in 2024.

Trump stated in late April that he is “100 percent” considering a third presidential candidacy.

He also suggested at the time that if he decided to run for President again, he would consider DeSantis as a possible running mate. Many people “love” a ticket with Trump and DeSantis, according to Trump.

Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are two prospective 2024 candidates who are unlikely to be invited to be Trump’s running mate. In the aftermath of the 2020 election and the January 6th insurgency at the US Capitol, both Republicans have been critical of Trump.

Trump called Christie “disloyal” and said Haley made a mistake by making “a little ugly couple of words” in a recent Vanity Fair interview.

“The party is not happy when they speak critically about me,” Trump told the magazine. “It’s awe-inspiring. This is the first time I’ve seen anything like it.”

According to a poll conducted by the John Bolton Super PAC, the majority of Republican primary voters agree with Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election would be “rigged” and “stolen” by Democrats.

More than half of those polled, or 53%, agreed that “Joe Biden won the election and is legitimately. This is a condensed version of the information.