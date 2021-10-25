Donald Trump Jr. receives a correction from the Washington Post for his “Let’s Go Brandon” chant.

Donald Trump Jr. has been giddy over the Washington Post’s correction of chants heard in the audience during one of his appearances in Georgia.

At a Trump Jr. address in September, a Washington Post article headed “Biden’s adversaries hurl increasingly obscene comments” falsely said that the crowd was singing “Let’s go Brandon” instead of “F*** Joe Biden!”

After the crowd chanted “USA! USA!” at the rally, Trump Jr. took the stage.

“I’ve heard a few of other chants floating around,” he continued. “Have you heard about the other one?” says the narrator. “F*** Joe Biden!” exclaimed the audience. At the bottom of the piece, there was a correction. It said: “Corrected version: A previous version of this article falsely stated that during a Donald Trump Jr. event in Georgia, a crowd chanted “Let’s go Brandon.” During that speech in September, the audience chanted “F*** Joe Biden!” The error was introduced by an editor and has since been rectified.” “This is the most significant correction in journalism history! Thank you, @washingtonpost, for your kind words “On Sunday, Trump Jr. sent out a tweet.

Trump fans and other Republicans chant “Let’s go Brandon!” as a popular meme.

It all started with a conversation with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown on October 3rd. The 28-year-old racer had just won his maiden Xfinity Series race, and you can hear his fans yelling “F*** Joe Biden” in the background. The cries were noticed by NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast, who noted that the spectators were yelling “Let’s go Brandon.” Stavast has not publicly commented on the topic, so it’s unclear if she did it knowingly or unknowingly.

Since then, “F*** Joe Biden” has become a euphemism for the statement. On YouTube, a song called “Let’s Go Brandon” has been viewed more than 3.27 million times, combining footage from the original interview with a rapper wearing a Trumpian “Make Music Great Again” baseball cap.

Trump’s Save America PAC has already begun selling a $45 T-shirt with a photo of Vice President Joe Biden and the phrase “Let’s go Brandon.”

The sentence in question. This is a condensed version of the information.