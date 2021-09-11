Donald Trump Jr. claims that his father may reveal information about aliens and Area 51 during a boxing match.

Donald Trump Jr. has said that his father, former President Donald Trump, could expose intelligence concerning aliens and Area 51 during the Holyfield vs. Belfort boxing match in Florida on Saturday night, ostensibly to raise television ratings.

On the night of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the former president and his eldest son will provide ringside commentary for a boxing battle between former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, 58, and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44.

And now, Trump Jr. has promised that during the match, he will force his father to reveal facts concerning aliens and Area 51.

“We’re going to ask a lot of awesome questions,” Trump Jr. said in a promotional video shared on Twitter. “I’m definitely asking about aliens because I think now, maybe we get a solid answer on what exactly is going on in Area 51 and everywhere else, you’re going to want to listen, you’re going to want to tune in,” Trump Jr. said.

The match was going to be held in Los Angeles with Oscar de la Hoya, but it was moved to Hollywood, Florida after de la Hoya was hospitalized with COVID-19 and had to withdraw. After that, Holyfield was named as de la Hoya’s replacement.

“I adore great fighters and epic battles. I’m excited to see both on Saturday night and to share my impressions from ringside. In a press release announcing his presence in the event, Trump declared, “You won’t want to miss this unique occasion.”

Earlier on Saturday, Trump did not attend the September 11 memorial ceremony in New York, which featured a performance by Bruce Springsteen, as did other past presidents such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. He did, however, stop in Manhattan to greet cops and firefighters.

In a video posted Saturday morning, Trump remembered the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks and applauded first responders before rapidly moving to criticize Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of the US troop departure from Afghanistan.

“Our country’s leader was made to seem like a fool, and that can never be allowed to happen,” Trump said of the pullout he helped to negotiate, blaming “poor preparation, great weakness, and leaders who clearly don’t comprehend what was happening.”

