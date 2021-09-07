Donald Trump Jr. claims that his father is getting younger as a result of the stress he is under.

Donald Trump Jr. has released a photo of his father that has been heavily Photoshopped, claiming that the former president has defied aging because stress “fuels him.”

The wording above the image Trump Jr. posted to his Instagram profile on Monday reads, “He got younger…”

Trump’s eldest son appears to be referencing to a tweet from far-right activist Jack Posobiec, in which the Trump fan asked, “How is he getting younger?” beside the same image.

Trump Jr. responded on his own social media account, saying, “There’s some truth to this.” “He takes the pressure and uses it to fuel himself, and to be fair, he took more flak than any other president by a factor of 1000. Others can’t take it and age 20 years in a day.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.