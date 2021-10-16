Donald Trump jokes that Hunter Biden inspired him to paint, and that each canvas could fetch more than $2 million.

Hunter Biden’s paintings will be on display at a New York gallery this fall, and former President Donald Trump criticized his artistic ambitions.

The New York Post said that works by Trump’s White House successor’s son have sold for up to $75,000, and the George Bergès Gallery has said that other works from his oeuvre that it would exhibit might sell for up to half a million dollars each.

“While I have never painted before, Hunter has inspired me to instantly begin painting,” Trump remarked in a mocking tone in a statement devoid of paragraph breaks or multiple full stops.

“I’ve always thought I had a gift for it and could easily make at least $2 million per canvas—and maybe a lot more,” he added, before adding, “our country is corrupt as hell!”

Trump’s Friday statement was a wide condemnation of the settlement reached by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired just before he was slated to retire in March 2018.

McCabe was a key figure in the early Russia probe, which looked at whether Trump’s advisers and the then-President obstructed justice.

In a statement that veered into criticism of McCabe’s wife, who ran for Virginia state Senate in 2015, former presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, and former FBI agent Peter Strzok and his partner, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Trump described McCabe’s settlement with the Department of Justice as “terrible.”

“While I’ve never painted before, Hunter has motivated me to start painting right away because I’ve always felt I had an aptitude for it and could easily sell a canvas for at least $2 million dollars—and maybe a lot more.” “I’ll get started right away.” pic.twitter.com/3KdSKNNb5a 15 October 2021 — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) “Hunter Biden will be given a clean bill of health on everything he’s done,” Trump said, “with everyone receiving as payment a magnificent Hunter Biden inspirational artwork selling for $500,000 at your local art gallery.” The White House stated it will not know the identities of the buyers of any of Biden’s works, despite worries that such purchases could be used to gain favor with the Biden administration. This is a condensed version of the information.