Donald Trump is urging GOP ‘RINOs, Sellouts, and Known Losers’ to run in primary elections.

Trump has advocated for primary challenges against a number of Republicans whom he labels “RINOs [Republicans In Name Only], sellouts, and recognized losers.”

On Saturday, the former president issued a statement urging “decent and SMART America First Republican Patriots” to run against various Republican members who have angered him.

Most of the 11 Representatives cited in the statement voted to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill earlier this month, while others are likely on it for voting to impeach Trump in the aftermath of the deadly riot at the US Capitol on January 6.

“Do you have any int?”