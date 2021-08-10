Donald Trump is starting to fade away from our conversations.

According to data shared with This website, former President Donald Trump’s visibility in online conversation has significantly decreased since his departure from the White House.

Online references of the previous commander-in-chief, as well as Google searches for his name, peaked during last year’s election and the events of January 6, but have since plummeted.

From the beginning of June last year to the end of July 2021, Brandwatch found more than 355 million mentions of Donald Trump on the “social web,” which includes blogs, forums, news sites, and public social media pages and accounts. Donald Trump Jr., his eldest son and namesake, was mentioned the most, with over 54.1 million mentions in June 2020. According to data from Brandwatch’s Consumer Research platform, mentions topped 50 million in October and November 2020.

The lowest point was in April 2021, when there were more than 2.4 million people—a 95 percent reduction from the peak—while the highest position was in July, when there were more than 3.5 million. To account for the potential of deleted or modified posts, the figures read “greater than.”

Since June of last year, the graph below illustrates the number of mentions every month.

On a daily basis, January 6 had the most mentions of any day during the time period studied, at over 5.1 million.

The graph below shows the daily mentions over the Brandwatch-evaluated timeframe.

“Obviously, the significant talks in October and November of 2020 were due to the election, which occurred in early November, and October had two, independently televised debates, which tend to stimulate online discussion,” Kellan Terry, Brandwatch’s director of communications, told This website.

“Online reaction and commentary around accusations that Trump was in a White House bunker and the photo of Trump in front of St. John’s Episcopal church heightened June’s conversation,” Terry said, adding that Brandwatch also looked at daily mentions of Trump, which provided a “more dramatic and stark” picture of how mentions of him changed. The day of the Capitol riot, January 6, 2021, received the highest mentions (5.1 million).

“Trump was kicked off many online social platforms two days later. Since then, you can see how little Trump’s internet discussion has gotten,” Terry added.

“However, Trump continues to be addressed. This is a condensed version of the information.