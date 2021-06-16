Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to the border before Kamala Harris.

With his announcement that he will visit the US-Mexico border later in June, Donald Trump has intensified his pressure on Vice President Kamala Harris.

On June 30, Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott would visit “our nation’s ravaged southern border,” according to Trump, who called building a wall to curb immigration one of his primary presidential campaign promises.

In a statement, Trump stated, “The Biden administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in US history, and in only weeks they turned it into the single greatest border disaster in US history.”

“We went from having world-class border security to an uncontrolled border that is now pitied all over the world.”

It’s unclear where Trump and Abbott plan to travel along the border.

The decision comes as Harris has been chastised for neglecting to visit the area after being personally ordered by President Joe Biden to try to stem the influx of migrants crossing the border.

Conservative and Republican figures have chastised the Vice President for her responses to questions about the criticism leveled at her, notably her remark to NBC’s Lester Holt that “we’ve been to the border.”

Later, Harris informed Univision anchor Ilia Calder3n that she intends to visit the border, although she did not say when.

“If we are going to address the problems at the border, we must address the issues that drive people to the border. To cross the boundary. On June 10, Harris stated, “And that is the root cause.”

“So, in terms of a foreign travel, my first journey as Vice President of the United States was to Guatemala. Being on the ground to address and learn about the root problems. “What is causing the Guatemalans to flee?”

After pulling back some of Trump’s more hardline immigration measures in an attempt to provide a more compassionate approach, Biden is facing criticism for the record number of people seeking to enter the nation illegally since his time in office.

Nearly 179,000 migrants were apprehended attempting to cross the border in April, the biggest number since April of previous year. In late March, Abbott wrote to Biden, asking answers to the “humanitarian” questions. This is a condensed version of the information.