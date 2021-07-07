Donald Trump intends to sue Facebook and Twitter for censorship and platform removal.

According to the Associated Press, former President Donald Trump is set to file a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google on Wednesday.

According to a source familiar with the case who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, Trump, the principal plaintiff in the lawsuit, would claim that the platforms illegally censored him.

After a crowd of Trump supporters invaded the US Capitol on January 6, Twitter and Facebook suspended him over concerns that he could incite more violence. Neither site allows the former president to post.

Despite this, Trump has continued to spread lies about the 2020 election, falsely claiming victory despite the fact that state and local election officials, his own attorney general, and a slew of judges, including some he appointed, have all stated that there is no evidence of the widespread voter fraud he claims.

Trump is expected to make the announcement at an event on Wednesday morning at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf property.