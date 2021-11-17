Donald Trump dismisses talk of a 2024 presidential election, saying, “We’re Not Going to Have a Country in Three Years.”

Donald Trump has stated that he is not considering running for president in 2024 because “there will not be a country” in three years.

The former president made the remarks during an interview with Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a conspiracy theorist, in which the two repeatedly pushed the erroneous notion that Trump lost the election due to massive voter fraud.

During the interview, Trump reiterated his calls to “fix” the election he lost more than a year ago, despite the fact that his own Attorney General, William Barr, stated that there was no proof of voter fraud.

Trump also attacked his successor, Joe Biden, with his bogus claims of rigged elections.

“Many good people have told me, sir, to forget about 2020. You’re going to win, you’re way ahead in the polls, and I predict that we won’t have a country in three years “Trump stated his opinion.

“In nine months, this guy [Biden] completely wrecked our country. And I say, ‘Make America Great Again,’ which was going to be my theme, and it was going to be, ‘Keep America Great… America is not great, America is a laughingstock all over the globe.'” Trump chastised Biden for the “terrible disaster” that occurred in Afghanistan at the end of August, when a suicide assault at Kabul airport killed more than 180 people, including 13 American service members, as soldiers were being withdrawn in preparation for the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Trump blamed Biden for the record-breaking number of migrants apprehended at the US-Mexico border seeking to illegally enter the nation.

During the interview, Trump also stated that the topic that his followers “want to speak about more than any other” is the disproven claims of election fraud in 2020.

“They want it fixed because a country can’t exist without it. I used to believe that borders are necessary—we don’t have borders—but we also don’t have elections or a free and independent press. As a result, this country still has a long way to go.” During the interview, Trump also claimed that the press isn’t covering the “2020 presidential election hoax” because he and his friends are “too close” to proving it. This is a condensed version of the information.