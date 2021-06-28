Donald Trump denies having a shouting match with General McChrystal — ‘I would have fired him,’ says the author.

Donald Trump has rejected claims that he and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had a shouting match over how to handle last year’s Black Lives Matter rallies.

The issue is one of several allegations made in Michael Bender’s book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election, which will be released in August.

According to an excerpt published by Axios, Trump had “exaggerated claims” about the violence in cities last summer while sat in the Situation Room with then-Attorney General Bill Barr and former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and then “alarmed officials” by announcing he had put Milley “in charge” of attempting to suppress the protests.

Milley had to inform Trump that he was an adviser, not a commander, according to Bender.

The following is an excerpt from the extract:

“I told you you’re in charge!” He was yelled at by Trump.

“Well, I’m not the boss!” Milley responded with a shout.

“You can’t f*****g talk like that to me!” Trump stated…

Milley said to the others, “Goddamnit.” “There are a lot of lawyers in this room. Will someone please educate him of my legal obligations?” “He’s right, Mr. President,” Barr said. “The general is right.”

In a statement to Axios, Trump denied the claims made in the book and insisted he would have fired Milley if such an exchange took place.

“This is totally fake news, it never ever happened. I’m not a fan of Gen. Milley, but I never had an argument with him and the whole thing is false,” Trump said via a spokesperson. “He never talked back to me. Michael Bender never asked me about it and it’s totally fake news.

“If Gen. Milley had yelled at me, I would have fired him,” Trump added.

Defending the claims, Bender told Axios: “This exchange was confirmed by multiple senior administration officials during the course of hundreds of hours of interviews with dozens of top Trump World aides for this book.

“Contrary to Mr. Trump’s assertion, I asked the former president for his side of this particular argument in a written question — as he requested — along with other queries included in my thorough fact-checking process. He did not reply.”

