Donald Trump could win the GOP primary “from jail if he has to,” according to an ex-Clinton aide.

Donald Trump could win the Republican presidential nomination “from jail if he needs to,” according to a former senior adviser to President Bill Clinton, who also predicted that he will run for president again in 2024.

On Sunday, Dick Morris, a former Clinton aide turned opponent of the former president and his wife Hillary Clinton, made the forecast while speaking on the conservative news channel Newsmax’s The Count.

“Oh, he’ll do it, he’ll do it. Do you know how to tell? When host Eric Bolling asked if Trump would run again in 2024, Morris answered, “shake his hand and turn it over and see if there’s a pulse.” “If there is a pulse there, he will run and win.”

Morris, who hosts the Newsmax show Dick Morris Democracy and has appeared as a political pundit on Fox News, believes Trump is “definitely going to win” and that he would first claim the Republican nomination, claiming that “he can’t possibly lose.”

Morris remarked on Sunday, “No matter what happens, he could win it from jail if he has to,” implying that he was referring to the multiple investigations into the Trump Organization’s alleged criminal conduct.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump for allegedly attempting to sway the state’s 2020 election results by appearing to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the results while citing rampant voting fraud.

The political expert then remarked on Newsmax about the national election in 2024, saying: “The other is the general election, which a Republican is almost certain to win due to [President Joe] Biden’s poor performance.

“In a sense, Donald Trump’s future is written for him. He will be the 47th President of the United States of America.”

Morris told John Catsimatidis of WABC 770 AM radio that Trump has been the “most successful” and “maybe the only” speaker to criticize Biden’s “disastrous” ideas.

