Donald Trump claims that RINOs are the country’s “worst problem,” and that the GOP needs to “get tough.”

Donald Trump is going after Republicans who have distanced themselves from him after he lost the 2020 presidential race, just days after his latest campaign-style event.

“The RINOs have no idea what this movement is all about,” Trump remarked of his supporters, referring to those who are merely Republicans in name. “In fact, they may be our most serious issue. Unless Republicans act TOUGH and SMART, we will never be able to save our country or be great again!”

On Saturday, nearly 25,000 people attended Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Florida, following a rally in Wellington, Ohio, that drew roughly 20,000 people a week earlier. Some supporters told reporters that they had been waiting for the former president for days.

“Seeing the record crowds of over 45,000 people in Ohio and Florida, who have been waiting for days, standing in the pouring rain, they come from near and far,” Trump wrote in his message, acknowledging them. “All they want is HOPE for a better future for their Great Country. They mourn over the rigged election with their arms outstretched.”

Trump has challenged the results of the 2020 election without providing evidence, frequently referring to it as “rigged” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden.

He has been considering a presidential bid in 2024 but has yet to make a formal announcement. His Save America PAC, which he’s raised money for since losing the 2020 election, is organizing his rallies.

Trump’s first big rallies since leaving office in January were in Ohio and Florida. Both centered on Trump’s complaints with Republican foes, as well as his own political clout among GOP voters, which has kept many of the party’s leaders from defying him.

After a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 to try to prevent the certification of the presidential election, Trump was barred from Twitter, which had previously been his preferred method of direct communication. For weeks, Trump refused to concede the election and looked for loopholes to change the decision. He urged his supporters to attend a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, and then to go to the Capitol, where protesters smashed through police barricades and invaded the building, forcing members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence into secure lockdown areas.

