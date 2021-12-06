Donald Trump claims that if James Comey had kept his FBI job, he would not have survived.

In the midst of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Donald Trump has claimed that he wouldn’t have been president for four years if he hadn’t fired former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump said on Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin to promote his new book, Our Journey Together, that if Comey had not been fired in May 2017, he might not have survived his administration.

Trump also used the interview to call the Muller inquiry into Russian election meddling a “hoax,” and to criticize Hillary Clinton and late Republican Senator John McCain for promoting the charges.

“Remember, I dismissed Comey. You might not be talking to me right now about a magnificent book about four years at the White House if I hadn’t fired Comey “Mark Levin was told by Trump.

“And we’ll see what happens in the future. The future promises to be fascinating “Trump stated his opinion. “But I fired Comey and the rest of the team. And now that same group has resurfaced. It’s just not believable. It should not be permitted to occur.” Trump went on to say later in the interview: “They were planning to assassinate the President of the United States if I didn’t fire Comey.

“Some argued that firing Comey was a mistake, but today those same individuals think it was one of the most incredible, instinctive acts they’ve ever seen.

Trump continued, “I don’t think I would have lived if I hadn’t fired him.”

Trump claimed at the time that Comey was fired so that someone could lead the FBI and restore “public faith and confidence in its crucial law enforcement role.”

Trump reportedly urged Comey to drop the investigation into his national security adviser Michael Flynn’s suspected ties to Russia in February 2017. Flynn eventually admitted to lying to the FBI twice about talks he had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States at the time.

The Muller probe found no evidence that the Trump campaign or anybody linked with it colluded or cooperated with Russia to sway the 2016 election.

Mueller discovered many instances of Trump obstructing justice in an alleged attempt to halt the Mueller investigation, including Comey’s firing.

