Donald Trump calls Alyssa Farah, an ex-aide, a “clown” after she claims he admitted defeat in the 2020 election.

Former President Donald Trump has reacted angrily to former assistant Alyssa Farah’s claim that he admitted to losing the 2020 presidential election at the outset.

Farah claimed in a CNN interview on Saturday that Trump privately accepted loss early after the election, only to be persuaded later by false allegations that the election was “taken” from him. In a statement released on Monday, Trump denied ever accepting the reality of Farah’s loss, calling his former White House communications director a “clown” and a “nothing.” On television, I saw this fool.