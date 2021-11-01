Donald Trump accuses ‘perverts’ of implying that he and Glenn Youngkin don’t get along.

Donald Trump has denied that he and Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin have a gap, claiming that only the “fake news” media and “perverts” are implying it.

In a statement, Trump slammed recent political ads from groups like The Lincoln Project and MeidasTouch that claimed Youngkin is “embarrassed” by Trump and “wants nothing to do” with him because he is “embarrassed” by him during his campaign trial.

During the race, Trump repeatedly backed Youngkin against his Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe. Despite his powerful position in the Republican Party, Youngkin appears to be separating himself from the thrice impeached former president as he tries to attract votes in a state Trump lost by ten points to Joe Biden in 2020.

McAuliffe, on the other hand, is using Trump’s endorsement of Youngkin to his advantage and as a method to galvanize voters in Virginia, where Trump was also defeated by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

“The Fake News media, along with some of the perverts running ad nauseam on mostly Fox (Fox should not take those commercials! ), are attempting to create the idea that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t get along,” Trump said.

“Most importantly, this is not the case; we get along swimmingly and firmly support many of the same policies.” Particularly when it comes to the crucial topic of education.

“The goal of the Fake News and perverts is to persuade people that we don’t like each other, and that as a result, my massive and unprecedented Make America Great Again base would not vote.”

Trump also continued to make vague and unsupported claims that the 2016 presidential election was rigged, alleging that “a lot of awful things happened, and are happening” in Virginia.

“The only way to fight it is to vote and flood the system,” Trump stated.

"I implore all of our millions of followers to ignore Fake News and deceptive adverts mostly created by already-known perverts. Get out and vote for Glenn Youngkin, a man who will make a terrific governor!" On October 28, Trump was forced to publish a clarification statement.