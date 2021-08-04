Domestic extremism is the greatest terrorist threat facing the United States, according to DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated on Monday that the most serious terror danger the US is now facing comes from within its own borders.

Mayorkas, who appeared on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports on Monday, was challenged by Mitchell if his agency was doing enough to uncover domestic extremists “as a result of the January 6 incident.”

Mayorkas responded, “We are really focused on this; it is one of our biggest objectives.” “The greatest terrorist-related threat we face on the country is domestic violent extremism.”

Mayorkas went on to praise the Department of Homeland Security’s formation of the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnership (CP3), stating more than $77 billion in grant funding allocated to “address this very great issue.”

Mayorkas went after QAnon and the Proud Boys, two domestic terror groups mentioned by Mitchell in the interview.

“I believe there is one thing, and it is a very significant point, that the American public understands: they are not well-organized, hierarchical groups in the classic sense of a terrorist organization,” Mayorkas said.

“These are frequently loosely associated individuals or single actors, driven by false narratives and ideologies of hatred and the like. That is also what makes it difficult for law enforcement.”

Given the quantity of talk on social media, Mayorkas’ explanation of “disarray” and a lack of centralized organization seemed to tie to his explanation for Mitchell’s queries about why DHS didn’t issue public warnings surrounding the January 6 attacks.

Mayorkas said, “This is one of the concerns that is under examination,” and explained that his department is looking into areas where the government “might have done more.”

The DHS secretary stated, “We are establishing an infrastructure to better equip ourselves to communicate information.” “We’ve started issuing bulletins and information alerts to state, municipal, and territorial markers, and we’re working with law enforcement, the FBI, and other federal and state agencies to get that information out.”

He also noted that monies from the Department of Homeland Security’s CP3 programme are used to equip and empower local communities with intelligence regarding domestic threats.

