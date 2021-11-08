Does Trump’s claim that only 11% of the bill goes to “real infrastructure” hold water?

The Complaint

Shortly after a bipartisan group of senators gave final approval to President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion bill to restore and rebuild the country’s aging infrastructure, Donald Trump’s administration issued a statement denouncing both the bill and the 13 Republican lawmakers who helped it pass.

“It’s very unfortunate that the RINOs in the House and Senate granted Biden and the Democrats a victory on the ‘Non-Infrastructure’ Bill,” the statement stated. “Only 11% of the money squandered goes towards meaningful infrastructure.” Despite the fact that the former president did not identify any sources for this assessment, it was widely shared and cited on social media, including Twitter and Facebook.

The Details

While it’s unclear how Trump arrived at 11 percent or what criteria he used to define “real infrastructure,” the assertion appears to rekindle earlier complaints about Biden’s original $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which were voiced by conservative politicians and public figures in April.

The claim went through various variations. One came from former Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, who told Fox News on April 1 that “just about 5 to 7 percent of the $2 trillion in the bill is true roads, bridges, ports, and things that you and I would call real infrastructure.” However, this claim ultimately came down to claims that the majority of the money would not be spent on “conventional” infrastructure projects.

These concerns were mostly based on a narrow definition of “public infrastructure,” which was used to target broader aspects of the original $2.3 trillion proposal that were lumped under the “infrastructure” umbrella. Independent fact checks found the arguments to be erroneous or misleading, even with a restrictive definition. For similar reasons, Trump’s 11 percent figure—which has been revised to reflect the much slimmed-down final form of the bill adopted by Congress—is suspect.

The White House released a fact sheet summarizing the 2,702-page bipartisan plan, which includes $550 billion in additional spending in addition to cash granted each year for various infrastructure projects. Roads and bridges ($110 billion), trains ($66 billion), airports ($25 billion), and other infrastructure are all included in the budget. This is a condensed version of the information.