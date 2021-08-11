Does There Really Exist a Website Where People Report the Unvaccinated?

Users could report their unvaccinated friends and family to public health officials using a website that had been spreading for approximately a week.

The Complaint

Visitors to a California-based website were encouraged to “Earn additional cash!” Unvaccinated Family, Friends, and Neighbors (FFNs) can be reported anonymously online.”

David Bramante, a Los Angeles realtor and Republican gubernatorial candidate competing against Governor Gavin Newsom in this year’s recall election, founded the website AURS, which stands for Anonymous Unvaccinated Reporting System.

During its time online, the site attracted over 300,000 visits and received 2,000 “reports.” Many people sent in names of unvaccinated friends, family members, neighbors, or acquaintances, which were posted on the website.

The Details

While the website existed, it was never designed to report unvaccinated persons to health officials.

Bramante stated that he did not mean for the website to shock so many people when he established it.

The website had a lot of traffic between August 2 and August 9, but around 90% of the “reports” he got were actually complaints against the AURS website.

Bramante commented, “My purpose with the site is to show out how dangerously close we are as a society to having a corporation like AURS exist; a world where friends, family, and neighbors are reporting one other to a third-party website and local authorities.”

Bramante later updated the reported figures upward in a statement to Nexstar, stating that he got more than 3,200 reports in total, with 99 percent of them being “false submissions in protest of AURS.”

However, this did not deter users from believing the website was genuine. Bramante stated that he was the only one who had access to the database containing the names of unvaccinated Californians, and that he had since erased them.

On Monday, Bramante declared that his point had been made. “My purpose is not to expose those who are snitching on friends, relatives, and neighbors,” he told Nexstar, “but rather to raise awareness about where these COVID laws could lead us.”

“I apologize for the panic, but I appreciate everyone who helped. This is a condensed version of the information.