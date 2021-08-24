Does the CDC Recommend Getting a COVID Vaccine to Prepare for a Hurricane?

For its actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come under fire.

The Complaint

The CDC’s hurricane preparation advice has been questioned after it was claimed that it included advise to get the COVID vaccine.

“Not a joke,” Matt Walsh, host of The Matt Walsh Show podcast, tweeted. The first thing you should do to prepare for a hurricane, according to the CDC, is acquire the COVID vaccine. The vaccine now appears to protect against storms. It is definitely a miracle drug.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) retweeted the article, writing, “What’s next?” Is the CDC and Joe Biden telling Americans stranded in Afghanistan that they can’t leave unless they’ve been vaccinated and wear a mask?

This isn’t a joke. The first thing you should do to prepare for a hurricane, according to the CDC, is acquire the COVID vaccine.

The vaccine now appears to protect against storms. It is certainly a miracle medication. pic.twitter.com/gRiO1sx3ze

August 23, 2021 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog)

So, what’s next? Americans imprisoned in Afghanistan are being told by the CDC and Joe Biden that they can’t leave unless they’ve been vaccinated and wearing a mask. https://t.co/uM3uWHz1EH

August 24, 2021 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim Jordan)

The Details

The CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health has a page titled “Preparing for a Hurricane or Tropical Storm” on their website (NCEH).

The National Center for Environmental Health is part of the CDC and is responsible for “planning, directing, and coordinating a program to safeguard the American people against environmental hazards.”

“We promote a healthy environment and prevent premature death, preventable sickness, and disability caused by non-infectious, non-occupational environmental and associated factors,” according to a page explaining the organization’s activities.

“We are particularly dedicated to protecting the health of vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with disabilities, against environmental hazards.”

Walsh submitted a screengrab of the prepare for a hurricane website, which is genuine. “Follow these critical hurricane preparedness guidelines from the CDC,” it says on the page, followed by a list of bullet points.

The first is simply titled “prepare for a hurricane,” and it advises people to “take basic precautions now to safeguard your safety should a storm strike.”

The second bullet item reads, “Get a COVID-19 immunization as soon as possible.” This is a condensed version of the information.