Does Gas Really Cost $4.29 in Washington, D.C., as Wolf Blitzer Tweeted?

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer shared a snapshot of prices at a Washington, D.C. gas station on Twitter on Tuesday, implying that the high prices were standard in the area.

Others on the social networking platform questioned this assertion, pointing out that the price—$4.29 per gallon of standard gas—came from only one station, one that some claimed was notorious for its high costs.

Today’s gas prices in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/cF4W2xWZvb @wolfblitzer — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) 9 November 2021 While a call to The Washington Newsday confirmed that the $4.29 price seen at the Exxon station was correct, other evidence suggests that the value is not average for the area.

Blitzer wrote in the description of his Tuesday tweet, “Just a heads up. Today’s gas prices in Washington, DC.” According to GasBuddy, Blitzer’s assertion was incorrect, based on anecdotal observations from D.C.-area Twitter commentators.

@wolfblitzer, did you remember to check the GasBuddy app again? Gas rates in D.C. are now running around $3.59 per gallon; we can help you save money! https://t.co/hb1Xdq8lC5 November 9, 2021 — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) GasBuddy, one of the major price trackers in the petroleum sector, wrote: “@wolfblitzer, did you remember to check the GasBuddy app again? Gas prices in D.C. are currently averaging around $3.59 per gallon; we can help you save money!” A look at the area’s gas prices on AAA’s online index revealed that the average price in Washington D.C. on Tuesday was $3.605. Even the average cost of higher-grade premium petrol, at $4.226, was lower than the station that Blitzer flagged, according to AAA figures.