Does Donald Trump Really Want His Supporters to Carry ‘Trump Cards’?

The possibility of fans of the former president carrying “Trump cards” has been widely debated on social media, with the phrase trending on Twitter.

The Complaint

Images of designs for a “Official Trump Card,” which followers of former President Donald Trump are expected to carry, have gone viral on social media.

Memes about the cards, as well as people’s proposed alternate designs for the cards, which resemble credit cards, quickly proliferated on Twitter.

At the time of writing, the word “Trump cards” was the number seven Twitter trend in the United States. By Thursday morning, posts about this issue had received thousands of comments.

The Details

Save America, a joint fundraising committee of Save America and the Make America Great Again PAC, issued two emails on August 4 referencing “OFFICIAL TRUMP CARDS.”

Each displayed four designs and stated that Trump wanted recipients to choose which one they wanted.

One had a direct note from former President Trump, who said, “We are shortly issuing our OFFICIAL TRUMP CARDS, and my team asked me to select the design.” I’ve always believed that the only voice that matters is yours, which is why I’d like you to choose our brand new card.

“The card you choose will be worn by patriots all around the United States. They will be a symbol of your unwavering commitment to our campaign to SAVE AMERICA, and I have complete faith in you.

“Friend, I’ll check for your response first thing tomorrow. Will I be able to see it?”

Another email encouraged users to choose their favorite design.

Save America sent out a message saying, “We’re going to launch our Official Trump Cards, which will be reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters, and we have some very exciting news to share with you.”

“In his Florida office, we just met with the President and showed him four ideas. We had intended to release only one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he exclaimed, “These are BEAUTIFUL.” We should delegate decision-making to the American people – they ALWAYS know best!’”

People could choose their favorite design by clicking on it within each email. After that, they were taken. This is a condensed version of the information.