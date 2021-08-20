Doctors have petitioned the Montana Legislature to overturn a ban on private companies requiring COVID vaccination.

Doctors in Montana are encouraging the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to overturn a law passed earlier this year that made it illegal for employers to require employees to be vaccinated, calling it “discrimination.”

According to Hemi Tewarson, executive director of the National Academy for State Health Policy, Montana is the only state in the US with a legislation prohibiting private employers from requiring employees to get vaccines.

Dr. Pamela Cutler, president of Montana Medical, is one of many doctors who have become more vocal in their opposition to the bill.

Cutler stated, “This goes against everything we’ve ever known or thought about public health.” “I believe it is now a farce, and it must be corrected so that our workplaces can be secure for patients and coworkers.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

As Montana grapples with an increase in COVID-19 cases that is once again straining the state’s health care system, the law has sparked anxiety among employers across the state.

Employers “coercing” employees to get vaccinations under threat of termination, according to GOP senators who sponsored the bill in the state Legislature. Employees of Benefis Health System in Great Falls, who were warned earlier this year that COVID-19 vaccines would be required to keep their employment, were among the bill’s most vocal proponents.

When Governor Greg Gianforte signed the law in May, Benefis was obliged to abandon that plan.

After modifying the bill to allow health care facilities to force unvaccinated personnel and those who refuse to declare their immunization status to wear masks and take other safeguards, Gianforte, a former business executive who created and led a technology company, gave it his approval.

This week, in the face of increased criticism, he stood by the legislation.

In an email, Gianforte’s spokesperson Brooke Stroyke stated, “While the governor continues to encourage Montanans to take safe and effective vaccines, doing so is voluntary and no individual should experience discrimination based on vaccination status.”

While a growing list of big organizations, including Google, Facebook, Walmart, and United Airlines, are mandating immunizations of its employees who want to return to work in person, Montana businesses do not have that option.

“Right now, most [companies]feel like their hands are tied,” he remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.