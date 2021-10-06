Doctor Says FBI Keeping Victim’s Body From Family Is “Very Unusual” Gabby Petito Update:

According to the former chief forensic pathologist for the New York State Police, the FBI’s choice not to divulge the reason of Gabby Petito’s death when the manner was announced and conceal her remains from her family is “extremely rare.”

Petito’s body was discovered in Grand Teto National Park on September 19, and her death was judged a homicide two days later. The cause, however, is yet unknown pending the results of the autopsy. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s former partner, has vanished after being listed as a person of interest in her murder. Laundrie, 23, is also wanted on a fraud warrant for allegedly using someone else’s bank card and PIN around the time Petito, 22, went missing.

On Tuesday, Dr. Michael Baden spoke with Fox News. Baden previously worked as the top medical examiner in New York City and the New York State Police’s lead forensic pathologist. He’s been involved in a number of high-profile cases, including the investigation into the death of disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which is still ongoing.

“I believe the FBI would exercise extreme caution because they do not want to make a mistake. It’s highly rare, for whatever reason they’re withholding,” Baden told FOX.

“I believe the sole reason is that you are concerned that you are missing something,” he continued. “However, that should not be a problem because whatever is required to investigate the death from the medical examiner’s perspective will be viewed, documented, and maybe retained.”

For example, if a pathologist wants to see if someone has heart problems, he or she will keep the heart but not the entire body, according to Baden.

“There’s no reason to keep the full corpse from the family in 2021, when anything of value may be documented, retained, and tested on day one, two, or three,” he continued.

In this case, investigators did the “opposite” of what agencies usually do, publishing the method of death before the cause, according to Baden.

The FBI has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Petito’s family representative, Rick Stafford, did not respond to Fox’s request for information on whether the family had access to Petito’s remains.

Petito was last spotted alive in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on. This is a brief summary.