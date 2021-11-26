‘Do you play golf, do you?’ Commanders attempted to interrupt Donald Trump, but he continued to ramble.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

“The foundations are ready for one of the best years we’ve ever had,” Donald Trump declared in a 45-minute video teleconference to service members around the world on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, implying a second term. Even for him, it would be a stunning performance.

“Our country is doing quite well. Serving as your Commander-in-Chief is the greatest honor of my life,” he remarked. As he did several times before, the president singled out individual units and commanders in Kuwait, the Red Sea, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and his new Space Force.

He told the commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron in Colorado, “You keep watch across the world to detect missile launches, space launches, and nuclear detonations while giving important intelligence.” “You are all pioneers in our armed forces’ newest branch.” He boasted, “We’ve been beefing up our military.” “In the last three and a half years, we spent $2.5 trillion. And it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. All new tanks, missiles, and rockets, all built in the United States, will be delivered in the following six to twelve months. “We’re building a lot of ships right now, as you know,” Trump told the commander and crew of the destroyer USS Winston Churchill. “You’ll have them very soon.” “You have fresh new Coast Guard ships, and it’s my honor to have acquired them for you,” he told a Coast Guard unit in Cuba. “You know, our military was terribly reduced when we took over,” Trump stated. “You’re well aware of that.” “We were in bad trouble when I came in four years ago—hard to realize, almost four years ago. And we’re in fantastic shape now.” He told an Air Force commander in the Middle East, “We went from old planes to brand new planes, from jets that were highly visible to stealth, where you can’t see them.” He went on to say, “A president—four years, no wars.” “We put an end to warfare.” And, as you know, we were victorious 100 percent of the time. This is a condensed version of the information.